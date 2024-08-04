IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $241.00 at Robert W. Baird

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $241.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IEX. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $194.12 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.88 and its 200 day moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

