IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$5.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.8 %

IDA stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.13. 614,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $104.43.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

