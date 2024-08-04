HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

HUTCHMED stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.13. 578,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 65.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 70.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

