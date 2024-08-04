Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.62. 1,076,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,067. Humana has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $403.55.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

