Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.04.

HUBG traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 877,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,356. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

