HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
HSBC Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE HSBC opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.
HSBC Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.
Institutional Trading of HSBC
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
