HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

HSBC Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE HSBC opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in HSBC by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,589,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

