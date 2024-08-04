Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $129.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.25.

NYSE HLI opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,583,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,195,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

