Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.00.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $203.69. 3,377,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

