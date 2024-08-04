HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.