Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.47.

Get Holley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Holley

Holley Trading Down 5.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

HLLY stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Holley has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $427.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Holley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Holley by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Holley by 28.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.