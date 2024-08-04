HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $150.08. 1,024,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

