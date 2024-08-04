HM Payson & Co. Sells 339 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FDX traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.30. 2,252,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,840. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.18.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

