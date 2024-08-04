HM Payson & Co. Sells 104 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.