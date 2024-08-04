HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,249 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $510,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 456,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

