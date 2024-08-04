HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 546.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in State Street by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in State Street by 876.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,805. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

