HM Payson & Co. Has $854,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,474. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

