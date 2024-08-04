HM Payson & Co. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $9.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.91. 8,561,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.61 and a 200 day moving average of $478.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

