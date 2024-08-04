HM Payson & Co. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.65.

Boeing Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $8.36 on Friday, hitting $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,742,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.28. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

