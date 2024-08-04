HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BND stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,658. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.