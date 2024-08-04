HM Payson & Co. Buys 44,400 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 1,784.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. 20,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,086. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.