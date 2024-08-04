HighPeak Energy (HPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

