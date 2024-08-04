Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,112 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $13,550,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Hess Stock Down 2.8 %

HES traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $137.31. 2,986,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,744. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

