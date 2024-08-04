Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey updated its FY 2024 guidance to -9.590 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.49-9.59 EPS.

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,185. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $233.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average is $192.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.