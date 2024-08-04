Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $145.88 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $145.88 million and $24,093.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00006590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009864 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,538.58 or 0.99995614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008276 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007578 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.01938545 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $27,822.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

