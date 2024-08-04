Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $18.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

