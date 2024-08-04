Helios Technologies (HLIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $2.35-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.350-2.750 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $63.73.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

