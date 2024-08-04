Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives C$9.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$8.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$770,297.12. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

