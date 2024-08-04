Head-To-Head Review: Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -256.43% -45.50% -13.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $18.24 million 79.93 -$47.60 million N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $24.13 million 0.64 -$68.68 million ($10.78) -0.22

Falcon’s Beyond Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales. It also develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail; and engages in animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, and gaming, as well as ride and technology sales. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates resort hotels, theme parks, attractions, retail, dining, and location-based entertainment venues; and operates an online gift shop. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

