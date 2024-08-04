Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hayward worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 1,166,717 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 4,616.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 835,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after purchasing an additional 546,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,951. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,274.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

