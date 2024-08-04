Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

NYSE HG opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,831,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,545,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

