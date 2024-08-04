Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Haleon Stock Up 3.2 %

HLN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. 6,995,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

