GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Shares Down 13.4%

Shares of GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) traded down 13.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 2,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

About GURU Organic Energy

(Get Free Report)

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.