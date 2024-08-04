Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Sells $182,156.04 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $182,156.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,323.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY opened at $31.58 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $363.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 153,525 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

