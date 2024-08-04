Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,588,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $16,049,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,026,000 after acquiring an additional 446,198 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

