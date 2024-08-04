Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Raised to GBX 3,600 at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,340 ($42.96) to GBX 3,600 ($46.31) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($42.90) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

GRG opened at GBX 3,078 ($39.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,878.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,804.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,214.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,194 ($41.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 4,460.43%.

In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.61) per share, with a total value of £1,650.68 ($2,123.33). 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

