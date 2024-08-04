Gravity Trading Down 31.5% This Week (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Gravity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $247.71 million and approximately $34.95 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gravity

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03757928 USD and is down -8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $31,995,158.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

