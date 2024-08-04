Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Shares Down 4.8%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 205,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 102,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

