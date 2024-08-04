Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.88. The company had a trading volume of 140,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,487. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

