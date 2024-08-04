Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

GIL opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

