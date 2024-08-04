Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $6.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

GERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

GERN stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. Analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Geron by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 999.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,184 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

