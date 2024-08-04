Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $756.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.36. 504,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,645. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

