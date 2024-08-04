General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,083 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.17 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

