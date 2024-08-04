Generac’s (GNRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.52.

GNRC opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

