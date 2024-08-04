GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,614. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

