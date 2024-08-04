G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.75

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.86. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1,499 shares traded.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $132.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

