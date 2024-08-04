FY2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the technology company will earn $5.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.64. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. CGI has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $59,190,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 948,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,095,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CGI by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

