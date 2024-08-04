FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Shares Down 1%

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.15. 142,888 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUFD. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

