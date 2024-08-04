Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,617. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,186,000 after purchasing an additional 938,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,152.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 936,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 991,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 752,942 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 641,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,725,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

