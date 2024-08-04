Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 1,458.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLAU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 2,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

