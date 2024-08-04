Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.91.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

